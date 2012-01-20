LONDON Jan 20 British sprinter Bernice
Wilson has been banned for four years after testing positive for
anabolic steroids, UK Anti-Doping said on Friday.
Wilson, 27, was provisionally suspended after testing
positive for testosterone and clenbuterol in June last year and
will now be ineligible to compete until July 2015 after an
independent panel decided her case warranted the maximum
sanction.
A statement from UK Anti-Doping said the panel agreed it was
a 'very bad case of doping' and that 'far from admitting her
guilt...she sought to blame other people'".
World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has a standard two-year ban
for doping offenders, although it provides scope for an increase
if there are aggravating circumstances such as using more than
one prohibited substance or "deceptive conduct".
"We have successfully argued for a four-year ban which
demonstrates that UK Anti-Doping always seeks robust sanctions
against athletes who look to cheat the system and betray those
around them," UK Anti-Doping CEO Andy Parkinson said.
"This sends a strong message to anyone looking to dope in
the UK and gives clean athletes the confidence that we are
working hard on their behalf, within the framework of the World
Anti-Doping Code, to protect their right to compete in
doping-free sport."
Wilson represented Britain at the European Indoor
Championships in Paris last year, reaching the semi-finals of
the 60m.
Her ban comes the day after the London 2012 Olympics
organising committee unveiled a 20 million pounds ($30.94
million) drug-testing facility that will be used to process more
than 6,000 samples taken at this year's Games.
($1 = 0.6464 British pounds)
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)