UPDATE 1-Olympics-AOC chief Coates faces rare challenge to role
* Says wants new culture of collaboration (writes through with quotes)
July 18 Jessica Ennis-Hill, the 2012 Olympic heptathlon champion, has given birth to a son, she announced on Friday.
The Sheffield athlete tweeted: "Our beautiful baby boy Reggie Ennis-Hill was born yesterday. We couldn't be happier."
Ennis-Hill, 28, is a former world heptathlon title holder but she missed the world athletics championship last year because of injury. (Writing by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien)
NAIROBI, March 18 Kenya's national Olympic committee has escaped the threat of suspension after failing to adopt a new constitution but funding will continue to be withheld until further notice, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Saturday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.