HELSINKI, June 28 Christophe Lemaitre stormed to
gold in the 100m final at the European athletics championships
on Thursday in 10.09 seconds, a time he vowed to better at the
London Olympics.
"I have a lot of confidence and I'm sure I can run faster at
the Olympics," the Frenchman told reporters after beating
compatriot Jimmy Vicaut by 0.03 seconds on day two of the
championships.
Norway's Jaysuma Saidy Ndure came in third in 10.17.
Tears flowed for Ivet Lalova, who broke a femur in an
accidental collision in 2005 in Athens, after she won the
women's 100m.
"In April, I told myself I would only cry again when I had
won," said the Bulgarian after she crossed the line in a time of
11.28.
Pascal Behrenbruch of Germany produced personal bests in the
pole vault and discus to win the decathlon with a total of 8,558
points.
Oleksiy Kasyanov of Ukraine was second, with Ilya Shkurenyov
taking the bronze.
Javelin thrower Tero Pitkamaki disappointed his home crowd
with a dismal performance, finishing 11th with 74.89 metres.
It was left to his team mate Ari Mannio to placate the fans
as he threw 82.63 to take the bronze medal. Czech Viteslav
Vesely won with a throw of 83.72, with Russia's Valery Iordan
second.
