June 27 Britain's world champion Mo Farah retained the European 5,000 metres title on Wednesday when he eased to victory in Helsinki nearly two seconds ahead of German Arne Gabius.

Farah clocked 13 minutes 29.91 seconds in the first final on the opening day of the championships. Gabius clocked 13:31.83, with Turkey's Polat Arikan taking the bronze medal.

The 29-year-old Briton, who is coached by former world marathon record holder Alberto Salazar in the United States, won the European 5,000-10,000 double in Barcelona two years ago.

He added the world 5,000 title and a silver medal in the 10,000 in last year's world championships in Daegu, South Korea.

