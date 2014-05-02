UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
May 2 Former world sprint champion Tyson Gay has been suspended for one year after testing positive for a banned substance, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Friday.
Gay has also returned the silver medal he won with the U.S. 4x100 metres relay team at the London Olympics and been disqualified from all races he contested from July 2012. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Julian Linden)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.