May 2 Former world sprint champion Tyson Gay has been suspended for one year after testing positive for a banned substance, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Friday.

Gay has also returned the silver medal he won with the U.S. 4x100 metres relay team at the London Olympics and been disqualified from all races he contested from July 2012. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Julian Linden)