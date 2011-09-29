By Toby Davis
| LONDON, Sept 29
LONDON, Sept 29 Haile Gebrselassie's asthma,
which brought a premature end to his Berlin Marathon, is
unlikely to hamper his efforts to crown his glittering career
with gold at London 2012, the athlete said on Thursday.
The four-times world and twice Olympic 10,000m champion was
forced to retire from Sunday's race after 35 kms, suffering from
exercise-induced asthma.
The seasonal condition has prevented him from running
London's annual springtime road race since 2007, but the
38-year-old Ethiopian is not expecting it to flare up at next
year's showpiece event later in the season.
"It shouldn't have happened in Berlin," Gebrselassie told
Reuters in an interview in London's Hyde Park.
"Previously it was true that I could not run the London
Marathon because of the pollen but I don't understand what
happened on Sunday.
"It is nice here in London in July and August. I have been
here on many an occasions for Grands Prix and at that time of
the year it is perfect. I am not worried about that."
The men's marathon at the London Olympics is scheduled for
Aug. 12.
Gebrselassie, whose four-year reign as marathon world record
holder was ended by Kenyan Patrick Makau in Berlin, still needs
to set a fast time in order to secure his place in the Ethiopian
team for London 2012.
After suffering disappointment in the German capital, he
will turn his attention to trying to secure qualification in
January in Dubai, where he has won three times and set a course
record of 2:04:53 in 2008, or in Tokyo a month later.
"It is very difficult to be top three as the Ethiopians are
getting stronger," he said as he relaxed in a cafe following a
sun-drenched morning run on the banks of Hyde Park's Serpentine
lake.
"I have to do a proper job and try to do at least two
marathons in the next five to six months and we'll see and hope
it will be okay.
"Athletes have to be confident and I am thinking like that.
Dubai in January has good weather and you can run a good time.
So I will run either Dubai or Tokyo, I haven't decided yet."
Gebrselassie will be 39 at the start of the London Games and
has now failed to finish his last two marathon attempts after
dropping out of the 2010 New York race through injury.
That performance prompted him to announce his retirement but
the appeal of ending his career on a golden high in London led
him to rescind his decision.
He believes his experience could give him an advantage in
London, where, deprived of pacemakers, the challenge is to win a
gold medal rather than scorch a mark in the record books.
"In the marathon a crazy athlete can just keep pushing from
the beginning, at a championship you don't need a time just to
win the race," he said.
"The more you are getting older, you lose a little something.
Of course there is another advantage, because of your long
experience you can use it."
Gebrselassie first broke the marathon world record in Berlin
in 2007 before improving his time a year later when he ran
2:03:59 at the same event.
He was dethroned in spectacular style on Sunday, however,
when the 26-year-old Makau shaved 21 seconds of his time.
Despite his advancing years, Gebrselassie is convinced he
could yet go faster still and said he had set out to lower the
bar himself in Berlin.
"Sure," he said when asked if he could regain his world
record crown in the future.
"With serious training and serious discipline. By the way, I
was training just for the 2:03:30.
"I talked to the pacemakers (in Berlin) about this pace.
Maybe I was a bit too ambitious that day."
Despite the disappointment in Berlin, the Ethiopian, who is
dubbed the Emperor in his home country, has put all thoughts of
retirement to one side.
"In 2007 when I dropped out from London marathon it looked
like the end of my career," he said. "Six months later I broke
the world record."