Nov 27 Sebastian Coe confirmed on Thursday he plans to run for the position of president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The double Olympic champion released a statement also saying he would unveil his election Manifesto and vision for Athletics and the IAAF in early December.

"I want us to have a renewed focus on engagement with young people and a real understanding of the global landscape that is shaping the next generation of athletes and fans," the 58-year-old Briton said.

"If we are guided by these principles as we review and reform our sport then I am convinced that Athletics can enter a new era with confidence and ensure a bright and exciting future."

Coe has been IAAF vice-president since 2007. The job of president will be decided next year when Lamine Diack stands down after 16 years in charge.

The former Member of Parliament also headed the successful London bid to host the 2012 Summer Olympics and was chairman of the London Organising Committee for the Olympic Games (LOCOG) that oversaw the global sporting gathering. (Writing by Julian Linden; Editing by John O'Brien)