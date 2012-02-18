(Adds quotes)

Feb 18 Former Olympic high hurdles champion Liu Xiang of China defeated the 2008 Beijing gold medallist Dayron Robles on Saturday in their first race since the Cuban was disqualified for obstructing Liu at last year's world championships.

Liu clocked a national record 7.41 seconds in the 60 metres hurdles at the Birmingham indoor meeting, nine hundredths of a second ahead of Robles.

World record holder Robles was disqualified in Daegu after crossing the line first. The gold medal was awarded to American Jason Richardson with Liu getting the silver.

Commonwealth 100 metres champion Lerone Clarke upstaged fellow Jamaican Asafa Powell by winning the men's 60 metres in a national record 6.47 seconds.

Another Jamaican, Nesta Carter, was second with former world 100 metres record holder Powell finishing third.

"I kept focused. I knew that all I had to do was get out of the blocks and drive hard, get up and run home and it didn't matter who was out front, just to focus on me," Clarke said.

Former world long jump champion Tianna Madison of the United States, who has re-emerged as a sprinter, won the women's 60 metres in 7.07 seconds.

Ethiopia's former world junior cross country champion Genzebe Dibaba made no contest of the women's 1,500 metres, running on her own after the pacemaker dropped out to win in four minutes 01.33 seconds. Britain's world silver medallist Hannah England was more than eight seconds back in second place.

British women's pole vault record holder Holly Bleasdale, who leaped 4.87 metres in France last month to thrust herself into contention for an Olympic medal in London this year, defeated Poland's former world champion Anna Rogowska with a height of 4.70 metres.

"I still feel like there's something lacking in my jumping. My run-up was really good again today, but I can't seem to translate that speed into my vault to get the big heights, but to jump 4.70, I'm really happy," Bleasdale said.

Bleasdale's team mate Jessica Ennis, the 2009 world heptathlon champion, won the 60 metres hurdles in a personal best and world leading time of 7.87 seconds in her final competition before next month's world indoor championships in Istanbul.

