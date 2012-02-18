(Adds quotes)
* China's Liu beats Cuban rival in 60 metres hurdles
* Clarke upstages Jamaican compatriot Powell
* American Madison wins women's sprint
Feb 18 Former Olympic high hurdles
champion Liu Xiang of China defeated the 2008 Beijing gold
medallist Dayron Robles on Saturday in their first race since
the Cuban was disqualified for obstructing Liu at last year's
world championships.
Liu clocked a national record 7.41 seconds in the 60 metres
hurdles at the Birmingham indoor meeting, nine hundredths of a
second ahead of Robles.
World record holder Robles was disqualified in Daegu after
crossing the line first. The gold medal was awarded to American
Jason Richardson with Liu getting the silver.
Commonwealth 100 metres champion Lerone Clarke upstaged
fellow Jamaican Asafa Powell by winning the men's 60 metres in a
national record 6.47 seconds.
Another Jamaican, Nesta Carter, was second with former world
100 metres record holder Powell finishing third.
"I kept focused. I knew that all I had to do was get out of
the blocks and drive hard, get up and run home and it didn't
matter who was out front, just to focus on me," Clarke said.
Former world long jump champion Tianna Madison of the United
States, who has re-emerged as a sprinter, won the women's 60
metres in 7.07 seconds.
Ethiopia's former world junior cross country champion
Genzebe Dibaba made no contest of the women's 1,500 metres,
running on her own after the pacemaker dropped out to win in
four minutes 01.33 seconds. Britain's world silver medallist
Hannah England was more than eight seconds back in second place.
British women's pole vault record holder Holly Bleasdale,
who leaped 4.87 metres in France last month to thrust herself
into contention for an Olympic medal in London this year,
defeated Poland's former world champion Anna Rogowska with a
height of 4.70 metres.
"I still feel like there's something lacking in my jumping.
My run-up was really good again today, but I can't seem to
translate that speed into my vault to get the big heights, but
to jump 4.70, I'm really happy," Bleasdale said.
Bleasdale's team mate Jessica Ennis, the 2009 world
heptathlon champion, won the 60 metres hurdles in a personal
best and world leading time of 7.87 seconds in her final
competition before next month's world indoor championships in
Istanbul.
(Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Pritha
Sarkar and Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for more athletics stories