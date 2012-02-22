STOCKHOLM Feb 22 Olympic 110 metres hurdles
champion Dayron Robles is happy to rub shoulders with rival Liu
Xiang off the track but will hope to avoid any contact with his
rival when they next line up in competition.
The Cuban was stripped of gold after he was ruled to have
obstructed Liu during the final at the world championships in
Daegu, South Korea last September.
Firm friends off the track, world record holder Robles has
no hard feelings about the protest made by Liu which led to the
title going to American Jason Richardson. Liu, of China, was
awarded the silver.
"Outside the track we have been big friends for many years,"
Robles told Reuters in a TV interview on Wednesday ahead of an
indoor meeting in Stockholm. "But on the track I need to win and
he needs to win. It's war on the track every time."
The pair met for the first time since the 2011 world
championships last weekend in Birmingham, England, where Liu
breezed to victory in the 60 metres hurdles in a time of 7.41
seconds, nine hundredths ahead of Robles.
"That was a once-off thing," Liu, the 2004 Olympic champion
said of the Daegu clash through an interpreter.
Liu has struggled with injury since stunning home fans in
2008 when he limped out of the Beijing Olympics with an Achilles
problem and although pleased with his progress, refused to be
drawn on who he thought the favourite would be for gold at this
year's London Games.
"Of course every athlete would like to be the champion - no
matter what competition it is," the 28-year-old said. "But to
me, I always think that to compete in the Olympic Games is
already quite good.
"I'm just thinking about how to make it to the final. And
then in the final anything can happen."
