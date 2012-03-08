By Gene Cherry
ISTANBUL, March 8
ISTANBUL, March 8 Healthy and confident
with a new technique, former Olympic and world hurdles champion
Liu Xiang predicted on Thursday the London Olympics year will
bring his fastest times ever.
"I hope to run faster than I ever have, both indoors and
out," the 2004 Olympic champion said in a brief interview after
a news conference to launch the world indoor championships
starting on Friday.
The Chinese said he would run outdoors in Asia, the United
States and Europe in the buildup to the London Games, another
indication of his health and confidence.
In recent years, Liu he has shied away from European
meetings ahead of global championships because of the distance
from home and the strain on his body.
Already the new technique, which reduces his approach to the
first hurdle from eight to seven strides, has helped Liu in
European indoor competitions to trim his Asian record for the 60
metres hurdles to 7.40 seconds.
In the absence of his arch-rival Dayron Robles, Liu is the
big favorite for his first world indoor title since 2008. The
final is on Sunday.
"I expect the new technique will help me run under 7.40
seconds indoors," he told the news conference. "I think it will
help me a lot outdoors."
Liu has fully recovered from a foot injury that knocked him
out of the 2008 Beijing Olympics and kept him off the track
until late 2009.
His biggest success since then has been the silver medal at
last year's world outdoor championships after Cuban world record
holder and Olympic champion Robles was disqualified.
Liu, 28, had hoped to meet Robles in the indoor
championships, but the Cuban withdrew this week with a back
injury.
"I am sorry Dayron Robles and (American) David Oliver are
not here because the 60 metres hurdles indoors are for them
better than me," Liu said.
"For me, indoor is not my strong point because the first
part of the 110 metres hurdles I am not so strong at, so this
will be a good challenge for me."
The three should meet in the Olympic final, but as confident
as he is these days, Liu did not consider himself the favorite
for London.
"It is my own challenge just to do my best," Liu said.
"That is all I can think about."
