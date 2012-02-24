By Philip O'Connor
| STOCKHOLM
STOCKHOLM Feb 23 Double Olympic pole vault
champion Yelena Isinbayeva was unwilling to give interviews on
Wednesday before the XL Galan indoor meeting in Stokholm, but 24
hours and a world record later the Russian was telling anyone
who would listen no one would come between her and another gold
medal in London.
Plagued by injury and poor form since winning the Beijing
Olympics gold medal in 2008, the once dominant pole vaulter
cleared 5.01 metres to break the indoor world record on Thursday
and said she was definitely back on track.
There have been several false dawns for the 29-year-old, who
also holds the outdoor world record of 5.06 metres, but she was
adamant that this was the real thing.
"This was the real comeback," said Isinbayeva, who has set
15 outdoor world records and 13 indoors. "I said to myself,
'This is my night, I have to do my best', and my body answered,
'Yes we can, we can do it together.'"
"I just jumped," she said. "I just enjoyed the competition.
I just felt confident.
"I didn't have any pain, any injury, the body is completely
healthy, and the mind had good feelings inside. No pressure at
all on me."
Before the competition she felt like a celebrity, one who
was ready to put on a show for the crowd, she said.
"For me, it seemed like a dream. I don't understand how it
happened," she said.
"I was ready to jump this high. In training I've done this
two times. My coach told me that I could easily do it at the
competition if I do the technical things right.
"Today I did everything right and 5.01 meters happens."
Asked if she could continue to go higher, Isinbayeva was
unequivocal.
"Yes, yes of course," she said. "Otherwise I wouldn't
continue to train.
"5.01 is pretty high but once I'm on the track I don't feel
it's that high. Sometimes I see this height like it was 4.15 and
tonight (it felt like) the bar was much lower than usual for
me."
Isinbayeva was asked if she felt there was anyone who could
challenge her in London.
"I think you can answer this question for yourself," she
said with a laugh and a shrug of the shoulders.
