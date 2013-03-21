(Corrects relay distance)

March 21 Former 200 metres world-record holder and Olympic gold medallist Pietro Mennea has died in Rome at the age of 60, the Italian Olympic Committee CONI said on Thursday.

"Italian sport is in mourning," it said, announcing on its website (www.coni.it) the death of the sprinter in a Rome clinic.

Mennea won gold at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, as well as a 4x400 relay bronze. The 200 metres world record of 19.72 seconds that he set in Mexico City in 1979 remained unbeaten for nearly 17 years and is still the European record. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)