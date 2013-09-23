Reuters will publish an in-depth multi-media package on Monday and Tuesday to mark the 25th anniversary of Ben Johnson's victory in the Seoul Olympics 100 metres final and his subsequent disqualification for doping.

Pete Rutherford will interview Johnson with Reuters TV after the Canadian appears in the same lane on the track where he shocked the world in that memorable final, to deliver an anti-doping message.

Mike Collett, who reported on the race, and Gary Hershorn, who photographed it and followed Johnson closely throughout the build-up, will provide fascinating first-person insights into how they covered one of the biggest sports stories of the century.

John Mehaffey will look at the impact the "dirtiest race in history" had and continues to have on a sport still riddled with doping and suspicion.

Toronto-based reporter Steve Keating will analyse the effect Johnson's ban - and subsequent comebacks and further suspensions - had on Canada, a country where athletics will forever be associated with the sport's most infamous cheat.

Sports business specialist Keith Weir will look at how athletics has suffered since Seoul, with its television and marketing appeal suffering in the face of widespread disillusion among fans.

We will file factboxes on doping in the 100 metres and on the precise effects of stanozolol, the steroid Johnson used to help him develop into a super-human sprinter.

We will also publish graphics to illustrate the scale of Johnson's victory in 1988 and to chart the depressing trail of doping that has dogged the 100 metres since.

The package will be augmented by TV and pictures, with a collection of images tracking Johnson from his eye-bulging, steroid-fuelled days as a world beater through to his current position as an anti-doping activist.

The first part of the package will move from 1430 GMT on Monday, with the second part moving at the same time on Tuesday. The masterslug will be ATHLETICS-JOHNSON/.