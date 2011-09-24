By John Mehaffey
| BERLIN, Sept 24
BERLIN, Sept 24 World marathon record holders
Haile Gebrselassie and Paula Radcliffe fight age and increasing
susceptibility to injury as well as the clock and a host of
younger opponents in Sunday's Berlin marathon.
Sunday's race is the third time only that both the men's and
women's world holders have started the same race.
Gebrselassie and Radcliffe want to crown their careers with
victory in next year's London Olympics and by Sunday evening it
should be easier to establish whether either or both can defy
time and remain realistic contenders for Olympic gold in 2012.
Gebrselassie will be 39 at the start of the London Games, a
year older than Radcliffe. Although Carlos Lopes and Constantina
Dita won the men's and women's Olympic titles respectively at
the age of 38, recent form and performances do not encourage
optimism about Gebrselassie and Radcliffe's prospects on the
streets of London.
The Ethiopian dropped out of his first New York City
marathon last November through injury and promptly announced his
retirement, an uncharacteristically impulsive decision he
eventually rescinded.
Briton Radcliffe has not run a marathon since finishing
fourth in New York two years ago, during which time she has
given birth to a second child. She has suffered back and thyroid
problems this year and was visibly upset after finishing third
in a 10 kms road race in a mediocre time.
Both runners voiced radically different approaches this week
to Sunday's race on the flat, fast Berlin course which has
yielded four men's world records, including two to Gebrselassie,
and two women's.
"The goal is just to go out and run well and win the race,"
Radcliffe said. "The Olympic qualification time is something I
need to do, for that reason the time needs to be ticked off but
I'm not going out and running with a time in mind."
SPECIAL SPOT
Gebrselassie, by contrast, said he was concentrating on
setting a fast time rather than winning the race to ensure he
made the Ethiopian team for London in the face of fierce
competition from his national rivals.
Since Abebe Bikila, a member of Emperor Haile Selassie's
imperial bodyguard, won the 1960 and 1964 Olympic titles the
marathon has held a special place in Ethiopian folk lore and
Gebrselassie yearns to complete a glittering career with gold in
London.
"The marathon (gold) medal is the most important medal for
Ethiopians," he said. "The marathon medal is just special."
Radcliffe said the marathon was "not necessarily a young
person's thing".
"It is something where maturity and patience and just being
a little bit wiser, you can never learn enough. Every marathon
is different and you always learn something from it and the more
you run can be an advantage as well," she said.
The Berlin organisers have billed the race as a battle
between Gebrselassie and last year's champion Patrick Makau of
Kenya for the men's title with Radcliffe going head-to-head with
Germany's twice champion Irina Mikitenko in the women's race.
Mikitenko, who was born in Kazakhstan, is a year older than
Radcliffe.
"Sometimes you get up in the morning and you don't feel very
good but age is not a factor," she said.
Race director Mark Milde said on Friday he was still holding
discussions with the pacemakers in a race which places an
emphasis on fast times.
He said six pacemakers would take the field as far as the 30
kms mark in the 42.195 kms race after reaching the halfway stage
in an estimated 62 minutes.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the news link below:
for all sports stories