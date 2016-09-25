UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
BERLIN, Sept 25 Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele stormed to victory in the Berlin marathon on Sunday, out-sprinting his main rival Wilson Kipsang of Kenya to finish just outside the world record in the second fastest race of all time.
Bekele, a triple Olympic champion and world record holder over 5,000 and 10,000m, withstood a blistering pace set by Kipsang early on and attacked with two kilometres left, crossing the line in a time of two hours, three minutes and four seconds, seven seconds off Dennis Kimetto's world record.
Kenyan Kipsang, a former world record holder who won in Berlin three years ago but like Bekele missed last month's Rio Olympics, could not match the Ethiopian's pace towards the end and finished nine seconds adrift.
Kimetto set the record in Berlin in 2014. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.