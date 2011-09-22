By John Mehaffey
| BERLIN, Sept 22
BERLIN, Sept 22 World marathon record holder
Paula Radcliffe has dismissed any suggestion that she will be
under extra pressure as the home favourite in next year's London
Olympics after failing to do herself justice in the last two
Games.
Radcliffe was forced to drop out of the 2004 Athens Olympic
marathon through illness and injury. Four years later she
finished 23rd in the Beijing race after her preparations were
hampered by injury and at the age of 37 she has yet to win an
Olympic medal on either the track or the road.
At a news conference on Thursday before Sunday's Berlin
marathon, which is likely to be the Briton's last race over
42.195 kms before the London Games, Radcliffe said she viewed
the 2012 Olympics as a special opportunity.
"I know the streets. I know that we will have great support
and it will be a really good Olympics. I'm excited to have the
chance to take part in that," she said.
"I think that wherever it was there would be pressure
because I feel I haven't yet gone to the Olympics in the
marathon and done as well as I'm capable of doing.
"That pressure would be there wherever it was, I actually
think that because it's in London it adds good things rather
than bad things.
"I think really the whole pressure that everybody talks
about kind of only plays a role if something goes wrong. I know
going into the last couple of weeks into Athens I was injured
and the pressure suddenly becomes this big thing that is really
hard to bear.
"I think that when you are healthy and fit and ready to go
it's something that is just part of running, just nerves, it's
not a really bad thing."
LOST RECORD
Radcliffe lost her world record of two hours 15 minutes 25
seconds set in the 2003 London marathon when the International
Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) decided last month
that it would accept only times set in all-women competitions.
Instead her time of 2:17:42 set in the 2005 London race will
now be recognised as the world record while the 2003 mark will
be called a world best.
The decision was criticised by the World Marathon Majors,
comprising the annual London, Boston, Berlin, Chicago and New
York races, and the Association of International Marathons.
On Thursday, Berlin race director Mark Milde called it a
backward step and twice London champion Irina Mikitenko said she
thought it was a joke.
Radcliffe said she thought she would have run a similar time
in 2003 even without two male pacemakers.
"I honestly don't think that you are going to run any harder
with men than without men unless they're all around you. I don't
like running behind someone anyway," she said.
Radcliffe said she had no thoughts of retirement even if she
won gold next year and raised the possibility that she could
compete at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
"I want to keep racing as long as I enjoy racing, if there's
not something else I'd rather do and at the moment there isn't,"
she said.
