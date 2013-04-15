April 15 Two explosions rocked the Boston
Marathon as runners crossed the finish line on Monday, killing
at least two people and injuring 23 on a day when tens of
thousands of people packed the streets to watch one of the
world's best known marathons.
Following is a list of facts about the Boston Marathon:
* The race is always held on Patriots' Day, a Massachusetts
state holiday held on the third Monday in April, which
commemorates the earliest battles of the American war for
independence.
* The race was first held in 1897 with 18 participants,
making it the world's oldest annual marathon.
* The 2013 Boston Marathon, which drew about 27,000 runners,
honored the 26 people who died at the Newtown, Connecticut,
school shooting with a special marker at the end of mile 26.
* The race runs through eight Massachusetts cities and
towns: Hopkinton, Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley,
Newton, Brookline, and Boston.
* It begins in Hopkinton and ends at Copley Square,
alongside the Boston Public Library.
* The Boston Marathon is considered one of the more
difficult marathon courses because of the Newton hills, which
culminate in Heartbreak Hill near Boston College.
* Boston Globe reporter Jerry Nason coined the name
Heartbreak Hill after John Kelley overtook competitor Tarzan
Brown on the Newton hills in the 1936 race, tapping him on the
back but ultimately losing his lead to Brown on that final hill.
* Bobbi Gibb was the first woman to unofficially complete
the race in 1966. Women were not officially allowed to
participate until 1972.
* Ethiopian runner Lelisa Desisa won the men's division in
the 2013 Boston Marathon, finishing in 2 hours, 10 minutes and
22 seconds.
* Kenya's Geoffrey Mutai holds the course record with 2
hours, 3 minutes and 2 seconds, which he ran in 2011.
* The youngest runner to win was Tim Ford, who was 18 when
he won in 1906.
* Clarence Harrison DeMar is the only marathoner who has won
seven times at Boston. His seventh victory in Boston came in
1930, when he became the oldest winner of the event at the age
of 41.
* Prize money was awarded for the first time in 1986 and the
top finishers now compete for more than $800,000.
* The Boston Marathon is the only marathon in the United
States that maintains qualifying times and specific requirements
that generally state a runner must have completed a qualifying
marathon within the year and a half before Boston.
* In 1980 Rosie Ruiz created a scandal when she cheated to
win by taking the subway part of the way.