By John Mehaffey
| LONDON, April 22
Kenya confirmed they are poised
to dominate this year's Olympic marathons by winning the London
men's and women's events on Sunday and taking five of the six
podium positions for the second year in succession.
Wilson Kipsang finished four seconds outside the men's
course record with a time of two hours four minutes 44 seconds
after Mary Kietany had retained the women's title in an African
record 2:18:37.
The race served as a Kenyan trial for this year's London
Games with the east African nation's overall supremacy such that
any combination of the 11 athletes who started on Sunday could
conceivably sweep the medals in both the men and women's events.
Last year, Kenyan men won all six world marathon major
titles, sweeping the medals in three, and setting course records
in London, Boston, Berlin, Chicago and New York.
Patrick Makau reduced Haile Gebrselassie's world record by
21 seconds to 2:03:38 in Berlin and Kipsang clocked 2:03:42
shortly afterwards in Frankfurt.
With such a depth of talent available, the burning question
after Sunday's races was which six athletes the Kenyan selectors
would choose.
In the men's race three times champion Martin Lel grabbed
second place in a frenzied sprint for the line with Ethiopia's
Tsegaye Kebede while twice world champion Abel Kirui finished
sixth after looking certain to clinch a top three finish.
Defending champion Emmanuel Mutai, who set the course record
of 2:04:40 last year, finished one place behind Kirui after
Makau had dropped out with a hamstring injury at 16 kms.
In the women's event, the five-strong Kenyan team took each
of the first five places with Edna Kiplagat finishing second
ahead of Priscah Jeptoo.
Kipsang was asked after the race if he thought he had done
enough to enable him to to return to the streets of London for
the Olympic marathon in 16 weeks time.
"I have done my part but it's up the officials," he replied.
"It's up to Athletics Kenya. They promised they would do the
selection after London."
The top three Kenyan woman also stressed that they did not
yet know if they would be competing in the Games.
"When I get home I will celebrate with my family and will
then start preparing for the Olympics - if I am selected,"
Keitany said.
Kiplagat said she had a game plan for London if selected but
could not say what it would be.
"I can't say because I don't know what criteria they (the
selectors) are going to use," she said.
CONFIDENT KIPSANG
After a week of foul weather in London with daily rainstorms
and freezing temperatures at night, Sunday proved a pleasant
surprise with blue skies, light winds and mild weather after a
chilly start.
Keitany, running only her fourth marathon, made her victory
bid at 35 kms and held on to break compatriot Catherine
Ndereba's 11-year-old African record of 2:18:47.
Kipsang looked full of confidence from the start, at one
stage moving up alongside the two pacemakers for a brief chat.
"I was trying to set the pace for the pacemakers, I wanted
the pace to be a little faster," he said. "When I was on the
start line I had the feeling I was strong but I did not know
about the other guys. I was confident in myself."
Kipsang decided to break at the halfway stage shortly after
the leading pack had crossed Tower Bridge when he realised
nobody else was ready to take up the pace.
He said realised at that stage that the world record was not
on and had decided to concentrate on running a good time.
Lel, who was not included on a provisional Kenyan Olympic
squad, said there had been great pressure on him after he
finished 35th in the Dubai marathon in January.
"After Dubai I didn't expect to be here," he said. "I had
done only a quarter of my training."
