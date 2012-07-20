MONACO, July 20 American hurdler Aries Merritt
and Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare showed that they are in
prime form and real threats to the big-name favourites at the
London Olympics with impressive victories in the Monaco Diamond
League meeting on Friday.
In the final warmup event before the Games, which begin in
seven days, Merritt roared to yet another sub-13 second victory
in the 110 metres hurdles while Okagbare chalked up a second
succcessive sub-11 second run to beat another clutch of Olympic
hopeuls in the women's 100 metres.
Yelena Isanbeyva, hoping for a third successive Olympic
pole vault title in London, had a night to forget, however, as
she failed three times at her opening height of 4.70 metres.
The 2012 Olympic 110 hurdles has long been viewed as one of
the potential highlights of the athletics programme, based on
another showdoen between China's Liu Xiang and Cuban Dayron
Robles, but Merritt's performances in recent weeks have ensured
it will be much more than a two-man show.
After Liu pulled out injured from the final at a cold and
wet Crystal Palace a week ago, Merritt won in 12.93 and he ran
the same world leading time for the third time in three weeks on
Friday.
Fellow-American Jason Richardson was second in 13.07, with
Russia's Sergie Shubenkov edging out another American, Beijing
bronze medallist David Oliver, for third.
Okagbare is another looking to gatecrash the party at London
and she underlined her potential to become Nigeria's first
Olympic 100 metres medalist with another personal best victory.
Having broken 11 seconds for the first time last week en
route to taking the scalps of world champion Carmelita Jetter
and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in London she
improved again in more favourable conditions to post 10.96.
Tianna Madison, who will also run in London, was second in
10.99 with fellow American Jeneba Tarmoh third in 11.09.
There was a Jamaican victory in the 200 metres but it was
not by the man the organisers or the crowd had hoped for
following the withdrawal of world record holder Usain Bolt due
to a hamstring injury.
Nickel Ashmeade, one of many hugely talented athletes to
miss out on London via the cut-throat Jamaican trials where he
finished fourth, blasted round the bend and held on just enough
to win in 20.02 seconds.
Churandy Martina, now running for the Netherlands, was
second in 20.07 and Wallace Spearmon, something of a surprise
winner of the US trials, continued his timely improvement to
take third in 20.09.
In the absence of another world record holder and red hot
London favourite, Kenya's David Rushida, two more talented young
Kenyans, neither of whom were good enough to make their nation's
team for the Olympics, took centre stage in the 800.
In a terrific finish 19-year-old Abraham Rotich ran a
personal best one minute 43.13 seconds to just pip 17-year-old
Leonard Kosencha as the Rift Valley production line shows no
sign of slowing down.
Justin Gatlin, Tyson Gay and Ryan Bailey, the United States'
three entrants in the Olympic100, teamed up in the 4x100 relay
and scorched to a season's best 37.61 seconds on the same track
where the Santa Monica Track Club, anchored by Carl Lewis, set a
then-world record 37.79 21 years ago
(Writing by Mitch Phillips; Editing by John Mehaffey)