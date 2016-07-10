July 9 Andre De Grasse ran his fastest 100 metres of the year to book his place at the Rio Games while world champions Shawn Barber and Derek Drouin also won their events at the Canadian Olympic trials on Saturday.

De Grasse, co-bronze medallist at the 2015 world championships, clocked 9.99 seconds to defeat Aaron Brown in the meeting at Edmonton, Alberta.

Brown, who earlier this season ran 9.96 seconds in Florida, finished second in 10.07 seconds.

"Canada hasn't had two sub-10 sprinters for a long time, so I think me and him are going to do big things," De Grasse told reporters.

The sprinters will meet again in the 200 metres on Sunday, the concluding day of the trials.

Barber cleared 5.61 metres on his third attempt to win the pole vault.

Drouin topped the Olympic qualifying standard in the high jump by clearing 2.30 metres. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)