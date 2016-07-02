UPDATE 1-Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medals over doping
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
KINGSTON, July 1 World record holder Usain Bolt withdrew from Jamaica's Olympic trials only minutes before the men's 100 metres final on Friday.
His executive manager Nugent Walker confirmed the news, less than 20 minutes before the race.
"He, Bolt, is out of the remainder of the championship on medical exemption," Walker said.
Bolt's withdrawal does not mean he will miss the Olympics, where he is expected to defend his titles in the 100 and 200.
Unlike the United States, where the first three finishers in the trials win Olympic berths, Jamaica's selection policy allows medical exemptions.
Bolt had clocked 10.04 seconds to win the first semi-final after a poor start and was due to square off in the final against Yohan Blake, who clocked 9.95 to win the other semi. (Editing by Andrew Both)
ZURICH, Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.