LONDON Jan 10 Britain's Olympic heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill is pregnant and will miss the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July, she said on Friday.

The 27-year-old confirmed she is expecting her first baby later this year but hopes to defend her Olympic heptathlon title in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

In a media statement she said: "I have some very unexpected but exciting news to share -- Andy and I are expecting a baby.

"We are completely overwhelmed with excitement and a degree of anxiety that I am sure all first time parents will relate to.

"My plans for 2014 have been completely turned upside down, but having had a couple of weeks to think about things from a career point of view I am 100 per cent set on returning to full time athletics once our baby is born and go for a second gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016 - that challenge really excites me."

Ennis Hill won the Olympic title in London in 2012 to add to her world crown in 2009 and her European title in 2010. (Reporting by Mike Collett, Editing by Ossian Shine)