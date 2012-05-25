PRAGUE May 25 Jamaican world record holder Usain Bolt laboured to victory in the men's 100 metres at the Golden Spike meeting in the Czech Republic on Friday, failing to improve on his season best or meet the expectations he had set before the race.

The Olympic champion clocked 10.04 seconds in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava to win from Kim Collins of Saint Kitts & Nevis and American Darvis Patton.

Bolt's time was slower than the 9.82 he ran in his only previous outing this season in Kingston, Jamaica on May 5.

He had spoken this week of wanting to run around 9.7 seconds as he continues his build up to this year's London Games.

Bolt was slow out of the blocks, after South Africa's Simon Magakwe was disqualified for a false start, but easily reeled in Collins, who crossed the line in 10.19 with Patton three one hundredths of a second further back.

Britain's Dwain Chambers was fifth in a season best 10.28 but failed to reach the Olympic qualifying time of 10.18 that would have guaranteed him eligibility for selection.

Chambers, 34, served a two-year doping ban but was cleared to compete at the London Games when the Court of Arbitration (CAS) overruled a British Olympic life ban on drug offenders. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Tom Bartlett)