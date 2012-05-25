PRAGUE May 25 Jamaican world record holder
Usain Bolt laboured to victory in the men's 100 metres at the
Golden Spike meeting in the Czech Republic on Friday, failing to
improve on his season best or meet the expectations he had set
before the race.
The Olympic champion clocked 10.04 seconds in the eastern
Czech city of Ostrava to win from Kim Collins of Saint Kitts &
Nevis and American Darvis Patton.
Bolt's time was slower than the 9.82 he ran in his only
previous outing this season in Kingston, Jamaica on May 5.
He had spoken this week of wanting to run around 9.7 seconds
as he continues his build up to this year's London Games.
Bolt was slow out of the blocks, after South Africa's Simon
Magakwe was disqualified for a false start, but easily reeled in
Collins, who crossed the line in 10.19 with Patton three one
hundredths of a second further back.
Britain's Dwain Chambers was fifth in a season best 10.28
but failed to reach the Olympic qualifying time of 10.18 that
would have guaranteed him eligibility for selection.
Chambers, 34, served a two-year doping ban but was cleared
to compete at the London Games when the Court of Arbitration
(CAS) overruled a British Olympic life ban on drug offenders.
