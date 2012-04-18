April 18 Kenyan 800 metres world record holder
David Rudisha will make his U.S. debut at the June 9 New York
Grand Prix Diamond League meeting, organisers said on Wednesday.
The race will be one of three before the Olympics for the
twice Athlete of the Year and 2011 world champion who will be
aiming for his first Olympic gold medal in London. He also will
compete in the Doha Diamond League meeting and at Ostrava in
May.
"I've run in many great cities and countries and to finally
come to New York is exciting for me," Rudisha, 23, said in a
statement.
He will be the first 800 metres world record holder to run
in the United States since Sebastian Coe, chairman of the
organising committee for the London Games, competed in the 1984
Los Angeles Olympics, organisers said. Coe won gold in the 1,500
metres and silver in the 800 in the California city.
The meeting also will feature 100 metres world champions
Yohan Blake of Jamaica and Carmelita Jeter of the United States.
(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing
by Pritha Sarkar)