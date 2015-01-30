UPDATE 1-Athletics-Former WADA official to head new Athletics Integrity Unit
* Coe wants athletics to be a top four sport within four years (Updates with quotes, details)
MOSCOW Jan 30 Former Olympic 800 metres champion Yury Borzakovskiy is set to become the new head coach of Russian athletics.
"We recommended to the heads of the Sports Ministry and the national training centre that Yury Borzakovskiy should become the new head coach," Russian Athletics Federation president Valentin Balakhnichev told the All Sport agency.
"His candidacy was supported so you can say Borzakovskiy will soon become Russia's athletics head coach."
The former head coach, Valentin Maslakov, resigned on Jan. 23 because of the recent doping revelations involving his country's sportsmen and women.
Aside from winning gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics, the 33-year-old Borzakovskiy was the 2001 world champion and a triple European champion.
"Borzakovskiy has a great deal of experience, is very authoritative and has the desire to take up coaching," added Balakhnichev. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
* Coe wants athletics to be a top four sport within four years (Updates with quotes, details)
AARHUS, Denmark, April 5 Former senior World Anti-Doping Agency official David Howman was appointed on Wednesday as head of the newly established Athletics Integrity Unit to battle doping and corruption amid a drop in the sport's popularity.
April 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Washington Capitals star left wing Alex Ovechkin, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Chicago Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane were among the National Hockey League (NHL) players who expressed dissatisfaction with the league's announcement Monday that it will not participate in the upcoming Winter Olympic in Pyeongchang, South Korea.