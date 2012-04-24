MOSCOW, April 24 Former Olympic silver medallist
Irina Meleshina has been banned for two years after failing a
doping test.
The 29-year-old tested positive for the prohibitive
substance of testosterone in an out-of-competition check in
February, the Russian federation (VFLA) said on its website
(www.rusathletics.com) on Tuesday.
Meleshina won silver in the women's long jump at the 2004
Athens Olympics under her maiden name of Simagina and also
finished third at the 2008 world indoor championships in
Valencia - her last major international competition.
The VFLA also handed a two-year ban to 21-year-old hurdler
Alina Antipova, a member of the Russian under-23 team, for the
same offence.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Tony Jimenez)