SHANGHAI May 17 Jamaican sprint queen Veronica
Campbell-Brown was leaving no hostages to fortune on Thursday as
she looked forward to her first 200 metres race of a season she
hopes will climax in a third successive Olympic gold in the
event.
The 30-year-old's reticence about making predictions was
understandable given the closeness of the competition between
the top women sprinters, particularly those from the dominant
Jamaican and U.S. teams.
Campbell-Brown lost a tight 100 metres race in Doha last
week, crossing the line just 0.2 seconds behind American Allyson
Felix (10.92) with Jamaica's Olympic champion Shelly-Ann
Fraser-Pryce a close third.
At the Shanghai Diamond League meeting on Saturday,
Campbell-Brown will renew her rivalry with another American in
Carmelita Jeter, who she beat down the home straight to win her
first world 200m crown in Daegu last year.
Given her lack of competitive practice in the event, and
perhaps the fact the Jeter has run the fastest time in the world
this year (22.31), Campbell-Brown was not about to make any
promises about her performance at Shanghai Stadium.
"This will be my first 200 metres since I competed in
Daegu," she told reporters. "The objective going into this race
is to see where I am at, very technical, and try and get my race
together.
"I'm expecting very good competition not only from Carmelita
but from all the other ladies because I try not to underestimate
anyone.
"I go into all my races believing that everyone's going to
run fast so I focus on what I have to do to get to the finish
line."
Campbell-Brown's caution might also be a result of her
failure to qualify at 100m for the Jamaican team for the Beijing
Olympics four years ago, which denied her the chance to match
compatriot Usain Bolt's sprint double.
Given that failure when she was the reigning world champion
in the short sprint, Campbell-Brown is not taking anything for
granted - let alone her place at a fourth Olympics.
"Over the next couple of weeks I'm going to be concentrating
hard, running a few races and preparing for the Jamaican trials,
where I'm hoping to make the team for the London Olympics," she
said.
Despite the defeat to Felix, Campbell-Brown was encouraged
by her performance in Doha.
"My race showed that I was in very good shape so I'm very
excited about what's going to be happening later on this season
and the competition among us females," she said.
Athletics fans will share her excitement about the many
battles to come between the Jamaican and American women
sprinters but Campbell-Brown was not giving up any pointers
about who she thinks might come out on top.
"I wish I could know the result," she said. "I do know that
it will be very difficult and I don't know whether it will be
Jamaica and America on the podium.
"In track and field anything can happen and you really never
know and the objective for me is just to concentrate hard, look
forward to the competition, stay mentally focused and compete
hard."
