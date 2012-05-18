By Nick Mulvenney
| SHANHGAI
SHANHGAI May 18 High hurdler Liu Xiang takes
centre stage in his home town of Shanghai on Saturday, ready
once again to assume the burden of China's heavy Olympic
expectations.
The former Olympic and world champion will compete in a
quality 110 metres field at the Diamond League meeting as he
continues preparations for his bid to regain the Olympic title
he won in Athens in 2004 but relinquished after a heart-breaking
injury in Beijing four years later.
Reigning Olympic champion and world record holder Dayron
Robles of Cuba is absent but the American trio of world champion
Jason Richardson, world indoor champion Aries Merritt and David
Oliver should make for a tight contest.
"I think all the Americans are very competitive and I think
the competition tomorrow will be very fierce," Liu told a news
conference on Friday.
"What I want is that I can match my performances during
training so I can be satisfied with myself."
Liu ran 13.09 seconds earlier this month in Japan, the
second best time of the year behind Merritt's 13.02 and the best
of those expected to contend for medals in London.
Richardson, who was handed the title when Robles was
disqualified for bumping Liu at the world championships in Daegu
last year, admitted he faced a tough task taking on the Chinese
on home soil.
"It's an uphill battle for me but I do enjoy swimming
upstream and I will just go out there and enjoy myself, no
pressure," said Richardson.
Light rain is forecast for the meeting but Richardson
maintained that it would not bother him as he looked to ruin the
evening for the hosts.
"My first tactic will be to run as fast as I can, I will be
dodging raindrops, they will not hit me and hopefully I will
win," he said.
POWELL BID
Jamaican Asafa Powell also returns to Shanghai looking for
another sub-10 second mark - he has done it more than anybody
else in history - and to make amends for losing to American
Justin Gatlin in Doha last week.
"Doha was the first race, just shaking off the cobwebs,"
Powell, who won comfortably in 9.95 seconds in Shanghai last
year, told reporters.
"I'm very excited about this weekend. I went back home, did
some training, corrected a few things, so I'm excited to see how
I go tomorrow."
Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele, whose 5,000-10,000 metres double
gold was one of the track highlights of the Beijing Olympics, is
another athlete who had a disappointing evening in Doha when he
finished seventh in the 3,000m.
Targeting the defence of both titles in London, Bekele is
running the 5,000m in Shanghai against a field made up entirely
of East Africans as he prepares for his race against Briton Mo
Farah in Eugene, Oregon next month.
In an athletics meet packed with world and Olympic
champions, other highlights are expected to come when Jamaica's
Veronica Campbell-Brown faces American Carmelita Jeter in the
200 metres in a battle of the women's sprint world champions.
Australia's pole vault Olympic champion Steve Hooker has had
to battle injury problems but, having qualified for London in
Perth last Friday, is looking to show continued improvement.
"I'm think I'm building well towards the London Olympics,"
he said. "There's still a long way to go to be a medal contender
but I think everything's headed in that direction."
