SHANGHAI May 17 Double Olympic javelin champion
Andreas Thorkildsen said the emergence of Matthias de Zordo
would motivate him to launch his "stick" further and further
afield this year.
The Norwegian has largely prevailed in his rivalry with Finn
Tero Pitkamaki to dominate the event for the last few years but
German De Zordo surprised them both to claim gold at the Daegu
world championships last year.
All three throwers will be in action at the Shanghai Diamond
League meeting on Saturday, where 30-year-old Thorkildsen will
open a season he is hoping will climax with a third straight
Olympic triumph.
"I'm looking forward to competing against Matthias and Tero
and the others," he told reporters on Thursday. "It will be
interesting to see how everybody performs this early in the
season and what everyone's capable of throughout the year.
"It's always fun to have new competitors like Matthias, he
did a really good job last year and the year before, really
rising to the occasion at the European championships in 2010 and
the worlds last year," he said.
"He's a really interesting thrower and he's got great
capacity and the more people throw far, the more I want to throw
far. It creates interesting competition and that's the way I
want it."
Thorkildsen, who has thrown in excess of 90 metres for the
last four years, lost out to arch-rival Pitkamaki in Shanghai
last season and was by no means confident that he would start
his Olympic year with a bang.
"You never really know what the first meet's going to be
like," he said. "Training's been going good and I hope I can
throw 85 plus but I have had great first meets and then I've had
(poor) ones.
"Hopefully it'll go good and preparations have been going
good so, we'll see."
Thorkildsen may compete for his Scandinavian home at
international level but he has escaped the bitter Norwegian
winters to train in San Diego for several years and his accent
and appearance now bear a distinctly Californian stamp.
The first male javelin thrower to hold the European, world
and Olympic titles when he won world championship gold in 2009,
Thorkildsen has been competing at the top level with great
success for more than a decade now.
It is not just competition from the likes of De Zordo that
keeps him motivated as he embarks on another year of sprinting
20 metres and launching the 2.5-metre long, 800-kg shaft of
metal into the sky.
"I still enjoy it," he said. "My training has so many
factors that throwing is just a part of it so out of 11 sessions
only two or three will be throwing.
"That's I guess what helps me stay motivated and gets me
through the weeks...I have a lot of stuff I can do for training,
not just throwing a stick.
"It's still fun, especially looking forward to starting my
competitions, I do training to compete and this is where it
starts, I'm looking forward to it."
