PRAGUE Nov 13 Olympic javelin champion Barbora Spotakova is pregnant and will not compete in 2013, news website www.idnes.cz reported on Tuesday.

Spotakova, 31, retained her Olympic title at the London Games and also won the Diamond League series this season.

The Czech world record holder is due to give birth early next summer but plans to continue training for the time being.

"The doctor told me I can continue doing sports. I will remain at work, but probably in a different mode," she said.

Spotakova intends to return to competition in time for the 2014 European Championship in Zurich.

"I believe I can get back to my earlier level," she said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Justin Palmer)