UPDATE 3-Athletics-Savinova stripped of London Games 800m gold for doping
* Russian handed four-year ban, stripped of medals and titles
PARIS Dec 20 World indoor triple jump champion Teddy Tamgho has been handed a 12-month ban, six of which have been suspended, for his involvement in a fight with another athlete.
"He is suspended for 12 months as from November, six of them suspended. He has also been handed a fine of 1,500 euros and 50 hours of community service," a spokesman for the French federation told Reuters on Tuesday.
Frenchman Tamgho, who holds the indoor world record, will be eligible to take part in the 2012 London Olympics.
ZURICH, Feb 10 The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday imposed a four-year period of ineligibility for Russian middle distance runner Mariya Savinova-Farnosova, saying there was "clear evidence" she used banned performance-enhancing substances.
