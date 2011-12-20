PARIS Dec 20 World indoor triple jump champion Teddy Tamgho has been handed a 12-month ban, six of which have been suspended, for his involvement in a fight with another athlete.

"He is suspended for 12 months as from November, six of them suspended. He has also been handed a fine of 1,500 euros and 50 hours of community service," a spokesman for the French federation told Reuters on Tuesday.

Frenchman Tamgho, who holds the indoor world record, will be eligible to take part in the 2012 London Olympics.