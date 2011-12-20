(Adds details)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS Dec 20 World indoor triple jump champion Teddy Tamgho will be eligible to compete in next year's Olympics after he was handed a 12-month ban, six of which have been suspended, for his involvement in an altercation with a female athlete.

"He is suspended for 12 months as of November, six of them suspended. He has also been handed a fine of 1,500 euros ($2,000)and 50 hours of community service," a spokesman for the French federation told Reuters on Tuesday.

Frenchman Tamgho, who holds the indoor world record of 17.92 metres, is banned until May 18, the FFA spokesman said.

Tamgho, 22, was involved in an altercation with a female athlete, whose name has not been revealed, at a training camp in southern France in October.

"He expressed his regrets and acknowleges the verdict," the spokesman added.

Tamgho, who now trains in Florida, broke his ankle in July and was ruled out of the world championships in Daegu, South Korea. ($1 = 0.7682 euros)