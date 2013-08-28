ISTANBUL Aug 28 Double European 100m hurdles champion Nevin Yanit has been handed a two-year suspension for drugs violations by the Turkish Athletics Federation (TAF), the authority announced on Wednesday.

The decision comes just three weeks after the federation banned 31 athletes for doping offences and less than a fortnight ahead of a Sept. 7 International Olympic Committee (IOC) vote on whether Istanbul, Madrid or Tokyo will host the 2020 Olympics.

In May, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said Yanit faced a ban following "multiple positive findings in both in-competition and out-of-competition tests".

The Turkish federation said it made its decision to ban the 27-year-old athlete at a disciplinary board meeting on Tuesday.

Asli Cakir Alptekein, last year's women's 1,500 metres Olympic champion, who had already served a two-year doping ban, was provisionally suspended in May after abnormalities were detected in her "biological passport". (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall/John O'Brien)