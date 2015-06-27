EUGENE, Oregon, June 27 Justin Gatlin cruised through the 200 metres preliminaries on Saturday at the U.S. trials for the world championships.

He clocked a quick 19.92 seconds as he began his bid for a spot on the U.S. team, and a chance to face world record holder Usain Bolt of Jamaica in both the 200 and 100 in Beijing in August.

Gatlin has a bye for Beijing in the 100 and did not run the event in Eugene.

Isiah Young also dipped under 20 seconds on Saturday, clocking 19.99.

The semi-finals and finals in the 200 are scheduled for Sunday.