Jan 14 Meb Keflezighi overpowered pre-race favorite Ryan Hall and won the U.S. men's marathon trials for the London Games on Saturday.

The Eritrea-born 2004 Olympic silver medalist ran a personal best two hours, nine minutes and eight seconds as he pulled away from Hall over the final four miles to win at age 36 on a crisp morning in Houston, Texas.

Hall, who led much of the race, finished second in 2:09.30.

Three-time 10,000 metres Olympian Abdi Abdirahman grabbed the final U.S. spot in 2:09.47. (Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; Editing by Alison Wildey)