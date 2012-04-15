April 15 Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie beat
Britain's Paula Radcliffe in their half marathon head-to-head in
Vienna on Sunday.
Radcliffe, the women's marathon world record holder, was
given a start of seven minutes and 52 seconds - the difference
between the two athletes' personal bests for the distance - but
was caught by Gebrselassie about three quarters of the way into
the race, organisers said.
Gebrselassie, twice Olympic gold medallist for the 10,000
metres, completed the course in 60 minutes 52 seconds while
Radcliffe, who had suffered a bout of bronchitis in recent
weeks, finished in 72:03.
Radcliffe was using the race as part of her preparation for
the London Olympic marathon and had said she was hoping for a
time under 70 minutes.
"I am at a loss to explain why it was quite so bad. I still
would have expected and hoped for a time in the 69s," the
38-year-old told BBC Radio.
"The format of the race meant that I could not stop, even
though I felt really bad, so I tried to just keep going. I tried
to zone out and just get through it. That it was I did, and I
feel a bit shaky now.
"The thing that worries me is that I did not feel myself out
there while running. The danger is that it affects my
confidence," added Radcliffe, who has never won an Olympic
medal.
The unique chase race was held in conjunction with the
Vienna City marathon which was won 26-year-old Kenyan Henry
Sugut in 2:06:58. Ethiopia's Fate Tola retained her title in the
women's event in 2:26:39.
(Writing By Alison Wildey, editing by Dave Thompson)