Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the World championships Women's 3000m Steeplechase Heats on Monday Heat 1 1. Hiwot Ayalew (Ethiopia) 9:25.55 Q 2. Virginia Nyambura (Kenya) 9:28.50 Q 3. Stephanie Garcia (U.S.) 9:29.34 Q 4. Madeline Heiner (Australia) 9:30.79 5. Amina Bettiche (Algeria) 9:36.10 6. Genevieve Lalonde (Canada) 9:36.83 7. Marusa Mismas (Slovenia) 9:37.73 8. Camilla Richardsson (Finland) 9:53.13 9. Michelle Finn (Ireland) 9:55.27 10. Muriel Coneo (Colombia) 9:55.53 11. Lyudmila Lebedeva (Russia) 9:58.65 12. Rosa Flanagan (New Zealand) 10:00.71 . Hanane Ouhaddou (Morocco) DSQ . Aisha Praught (Jamaica) DSQ . Sviatlana Kudzelich (Belarus) DNF Heat 2 1. Habiba Ghribi (Tunisia) 9:24.38 Q 2. Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany) 9:24.92 Q 3. Roseline Chepngetich (Kenya) 9:25.91 Q 4. Lalita Babar (India) 9:27.86 Q 5. Salima El Ouali Alami (Morocco) 9:28.18 Q 6. Colleen Quigley (U.S.) 9:29.09 Q 7. OEzlem Kaya (Turkey) 9:30.23 Q 8. Mariya Shatalova (Ukraine) 9:36.87 9. Birtukan Fente (Ethiopia) 9:39.77 10. Erin Teschuk (Canada) 9:40.07 11. Victoria Mitchell (Australia) 9:43.73 12. Silvia Danekova (Bulgaria) 9:46.31 13. Sara Treacy (Ireland) 9:48.24 14. Charlotta Fougberg (Sweden) 9:50.79 15. Ekaterina Doseykina (Russia) 10:13.26 Heat 3 1. Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi (Kenya) 9:26.19 Q 2. Sofia Assefa (Ethiopia) 9:26.47 Q 3. Emma Coburn (U.S.) 9:27.19 Q 4. Fadwa Sidi Madane (Morocco) 9:27.87 Q 5. Ruth Chebet (Bahrain) 9:27.93 Q 6. Etenesh Diro (Ethiopia) 9:31.97 7. Genevieve LaCaze (Australia) 9:39.35 8. Sandra Eriksson (Finland) 9:39.64 9. Lucie Sekanova (Czech Republic) 9:45.72 10. Klara Bodinson (Sweden) 9:50.13 11. Tugba Guevenc (Turkey) 9:58.07 12. Natalya Aristarkhova (Russia) 10:02.79 13. Kerry O'Flaherty (Ireland) 10:05.10 14. Zhang Xinyan (China) 10:13.25 15. Rolanda Bell (Panama) 10:33.78