March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the World Indoor Women's 60m Heats on Saturday Heat 1 1. Asha Philip (Britain) 7.18 Q 2. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 7.19 Q 3. Nataliya Pohrebnyak (Ukraine) 7.30 Q 4. Sheniqua Ferguson (Bahamas) 7.31 Q 5. Olga Bludova-Safronova (Kazakhstan) 7.35 6. Estefania Sebastian (Andorra) 7.83 7. Lovelite Detenamo (Nauru) 7.94 Heat 2 1. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) 7.12 Q 2. Tahesia Harrigan-Scott (British Virgin Islands) 7.20 Q 3. Yasmin Kwadwo (Germany) 7.27 Q 4. Wei Yongli (China) 7.32 Q 5. Hanna-Maari Latvala (Finland) 7.33 Q 6. Fong Yee Pui (Hong Kong, China) 7.58 7. Rachel Abrams (Northern Mariana Islands) 8.30 Heat 3 1. Verena Sailer (Germany) 7.13 Q 2. Michelle-Lee Ahye (Trinidad and Tobago) 7.14 Q 3. Carina Horn (South Africa) 7.36 Q 4. Maria Gatou (Greece) 7.38 5. LaVerne Jones-Ferrette (Virgin Islands) 7.39 6. Tiffany Tshilumba (Luxembourg) 7.47 7. Joanne Pricilla Loutoy (Seychelles) 7.75 8. Rachel Fitz (Malta) 7.86 Heat 4 1. Tianna Bartoletta (U.S.) 7.13 Q 2. Ezinne Okparaebo (Norway) 7.19 Q 3. Veronica Campbell-Brown (Jamaica) 7.22 Q 4. Marta Jeschke (Poland) 7.33 Q 5. Jamile Samuel (Netherlands) 7.34 Q 6. Flings Owusu-Agyapong (Ghana) 7.42 7. Shinelle Proctor (Anguilla) 7.91 Heat 5 1. Gloria Asumnu (Nigeria) 7.19 Q 1. Lakeisha Lawson (U.S.) 7.19 Q 3. Ruddy Zang Milama (Gabon) 7.19 Q 4. Ramona Papaioannou (Cyprus) 7.43 5. Geronne Black (Trinidad and Tobago) 7.45 6. Patricia Taea (Cook Islands) 7.93 7. Martina Pretelli (San Marino) 7.94 Heat 6 1. Murielle Ahoure (Ivory Coast) 7.09 Q 2. Sophie Papps (Britain) 7.22 Q 3. Franciela Krasucki (Brazil) 7.25 Q 4. Anna Kielbasinska (Poland) 7.31 Q 5. Audrey Alloh (Italy) 7.35 6. Aziza Sbaity (Lebanon) 7.82 7. Marlen Mevong Mba (Equatorial Guinea) 8.05