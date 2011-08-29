* Bolt draws a line under controversy
By Ossian Shine
DAEGU, South Korea, Aug 29 For the world's
fastest man, Usain Bolt sure took his time in responding to the
controversial disqualification which stripped athletics of its
biggest name from its blue riband event.
It took the Jamaican around 18 hours to make any statement
after falling on Sunday night to the
one-false-start-and-you're-out rule in the world championships
100 metres final.
And when he did respond publically, he said very little.
But what was there to say about a perhaps overly harsh rule
which is sure to cause plenty of soul-searching among the
sport's highest echelons?
Bolt congratulated the new world champion, his understudy
Yohan Blake, but there was no getting away from the fact that
Blake's crowning was very much an anti-climax.
"Firstly I would like to congratulate my team mate Yohan
Blake and the other athletes who won the medals," a statement
released by Bolt's management team read.
"Of course I am extremely disappointed not to have had the
chance to defend my title due to the false start. I was feeling
great through the rounds and was ready to run fast in the
final. I worked very hard to get ready for this championships
and things were looking good.
"However I have to move on now as there is no point to dwell
on the past.
"I have a few days to refocus and get ready for the 200m
(heats) on Friday. After this I have the 4x100m and a few other
races before the end of the season. I know that I am now in good
shape and will focus on running well in the 200m."
Under the rule introduced last year, athletes who false
start are immediately disqualified.
Prior to the new rule, one false start was allowed, with a
second meaning the disqualification of the offender.
The no-second-chances rule was introduced by the world's
governing body in an attempt to speed up the sport for
television and make it more attractive to spectators.
Instead on Sunday night broadcasters got a show missing its
star turn.
Although perhaps unsurprisingly winner Blake said he had no
problem with the rule, other world class sprinters wanted it
trashed.
"That false start (rule) is killing us," silver medallist
Walter Dix told reporters. "Hopefully it will change by London
(2012 Olympics)."
Bronze medallist Kim Collins of Saint Kitts and Nevis, also
wanted it overturned or at least modified.
"At least give the field one false start," Collins said.
"That was the previous rule. The first false start went
against the field with the offending party tossed out after the
next."
The International Association of Athletics Federations has
said it is continuing to study the new rule but has no immediate
plans to alter it, although that could change after a 100 metres
final without Bolt.
In addition to Bolt, Britain's Olympic 400 metres champion
Christine Ohuruogu and sprinter Dwain Chambers have already have
felt the full force of the rule in these championships.
Both were eliminated from the competition for leaving the
starting blocks early.
