ISTANBUL, March 11 British sprinter Dwain Chambers should not be allowed to compete in the Olympics, London Games chairman Sebastian Coe said the day before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) meets to determine whether the British Olympic Association's (BOA) ban is legal.

Chambers served a two-year suspension for doping and is therefore ineligible to compete at any Games under a BOA byelaw.

Britain is the only country to have such a ban, which has Coe's support.

"For me this is not anti-Dwain Chambers... I do believe this is actually about the autonomy of sporting organisations to make judgements and byelaws that they think are in the best interest of their sports," Coe told a small group of reporters at a hotel in Istanbul on Sunday.

"I have a problem if individual sports, individual organisations are not able to set those parameters because I think it is really important they are responding to what they think is the right (thing).

"I do think a NOC (National Olympic Committee), i.e. the BOA, must have the right to agree that sanction if they think it is in the common interest of the sport," the twice Olympic 1,500 metres champion added.

Chambers won a bronze medal in the 60 metres at the world indoor championships in Istanbul this weekend behind American winner Justin Gatlin, who returned from a four-year doping ban in 2010 and is now focusing on making the U.S. Olympic team.

"I have never really felt that you should benchmark your morality against other people," Coe said in reference to the discrepancy between the countries' selection policies.

"That is not a criticism of the American system. You do what you think is right, you don't do it because you are trying to benchmark against other people."

However, if the decision went against the BOA, Chambers would be accorded the same courtesy as anyone else, Coe added.

Chambers, who has been Britain's best sprinter at recent championships, said he had been trying not to think about the CAS hearing.

"I'm just going to train because that's all I know how to do," he told reporters after the 60 final on Saturday.

"I can't do anything else - I can't try and be a lawyer, I'm not qualified," he said with a smile. (Editing by Clare Fallon)