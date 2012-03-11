By Alison Wildey
| ISTANBUL, March 11
ISTANBUL, March 11 British sprinter Dwain
Chambers should not be allowed to compete in the Olympics,
London Games chairman Sebastian Coe said the day before the
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) meets to determine whether
the British Olympic Association's (BOA) ban is legal.
Chambers served a two-year suspension for doping and is
therefore ineligible to compete at any Games under a BOA byelaw.
Britain is the only country to have such a ban, which has
Coe's support.
"For me this is not anti-Dwain Chambers... I do believe this
is actually about the autonomy of sporting organisations to make
judgements and byelaws that they think are in the best interest
of their sports," Coe told a small group of reporters at a hotel
in Istanbul on Sunday.
"I have a problem if individual sports, individual
organisations are not able to set those parameters because I
think it is really important they are responding to what they
think is the right (thing).
"I do think a NOC (National Olympic Committee), i.e. the
BOA, must have the right to agree that sanction if they think it
is in the common interest of the sport," the twice Olympic 1,500
metres champion added.
Chambers won a bronze medal in the 60 metres at the world
indoor championships in Istanbul this weekend behind American
winner Justin Gatlin, who returned from a four-year doping ban
in 2010 and is now focusing on making the U.S. Olympic team.
"I have never really felt that you should benchmark your
morality against other people," Coe said in reference to the
discrepancy between the countries' selection policies.
"That is not a criticism of the American system. You do what
you think is right, you don't do it because you are trying to
benchmark against other people."
However, if the decision went against the BOA, Chambers
would be accorded the same courtesy as anyone else, Coe added.
Chambers, who has been Britain's best sprinter at recent
championships, said he had been trying not to think about the
CAS hearing.
"I'm just going to train because that's all I know how to
do," he told reporters after the 60 final on Saturday.
"I can't do anything else - I can't try and be a lawyer, I'm
not qualified," he said with a smile.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)