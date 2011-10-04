LONDON Oct 4 London's bid for the 2017
athletics world championships has shrugged off the "irrelevance"
of Tottenham Hotspur's legal efforts to take over the stadium,
campaign president Sebastian Coe said on Tuesday as the IAAF
ended a two-day visit.
The evaluation commission of the world athletics governing
body flew straight to other 2017 bidder Doha having been
"impressed" by the UK's capital city, which plans to use the
Olympic stadium from the 2012 Games in six years' time.
The athletics track was laid at the stadium on Monday but a
row had threatened its existence after the Olympics with Premier
League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur seeking a judicial review
on the decision to grant West Ham United the use of the stadium.
Unlike Tottenham, West Ham have agreed to keep the athletics
track and British double Olympic 1,500 metres champion Coe was
happy the IAAF had been convinced.
"The Tottenham issue is an irrelevance and it was made very
clear to the IAAF that is was an irrelevance," he told Reuters
in a interview overlooking London's Tower Bridge.
"Not my words but the words of the chairman of the
evaluation commission -- as far as he is concerned this is a
issue that has been resolved. The track is there to stay."
Commission chief Bob Hersh told reporters he had been
"concerned" about the issue before the visit but that they were
satisfied with the assurances despite London having to ditch
plans to host the 2005 championships several years ago.
Coe, who is also on the IAAF Council and will vote on who
hosts the 2017 world championships, believes Britain's strong
heritage in athletics could help them beat Doha even if the IAAF
has tended to favour newer markets with recent hosts.
EXTRAORDINARY LANDSCAPE
South Korea's Daegu held this year's biennial event.
"It is really important that London presents its case as
well as it can with all the clear advantages of bringing a world
athletics championships into a city with a global reach that is
unsurpassed and a sponsorship market that is pre-eminent," said
Coe, instrumental in winning the Olympic bid.
"We are a country absolutely rooted in track and field, some
of our biggest and most memorable Olympic moments have come from
track and field."
The IAAF evaluation commission visited the Olympic Park,
which before London won the Games vote was an industrial
wasteland in a poorer area of the city.
"I take them round an Olympic Park, 95 percent of which in
construction terms is now finished, you show them the
extraordinary landscaping and you show them an area that many of
them saw seven years ago because they were involved in the
Olympic process as well," Coe added.
"When you suddenly show them a transformed landscape and the
ambitions of young people being met in an extraordinary way,
then I think that speaks volumes."
