DAEGU, South Korea Aug 29 Trey Hardee concedes
he might be one of least known athletes in the United States --
and the double decathlon world champion hopes it stays that way.
The 27-year-old won gold in Daegu on Sunday, following on
from his world title in Berlin two years ago, with fellow
American Aston Eaton taking silver in the first decathlon 1-2 by
any country at a world championships.
While Hardee added his name to America's great tradition in
the 10-sport event, he hoped his success would not vault him
into the public eye and he could continue to fly below the
radar.
"I think I prefer it that way," Hardee told reporters in the
South Korean city on Monday. "It's much easier to train and to
be myself. Go about my day and not have to get noticed or
bothered.
"I'm not a hermit by any means. I live a really good life
and I'd hate to see anything change."
Hardee's victory gave the United States it's fourth
decathlon world title of the last five championships, and with
Brian Clay hoping to make the team and defend his Olympic title
in 2012 Hardee said the London Games could provide an
astonishing American sweep of the medals.
"Honestly if we're healthy at the U.S. trials we're going to
make the team. And if we're healthy at the Olympics I think it's
a solid bet we're taking home all three," he added.
"I'm happy we're involved in this process but I really want
to do my best to preserve the legacy of American decathlon and
be a model and set an example."
The Birmingham, Alabama native paid tribute to some of his
forerunners in the event and said U.S. track and field was in
great shape.
The U.S. has won 12 Olympic decathlon gold medals since it
was reintroduced at the 1912 Games in Stockholm, where King
Gustav V of Sweden is said to have described champion Jim Thorpe
as the "greatest athlete in the world".
"For me it's cool to be an American and do this event
because of all the people that went before us that paved the way
and carried that torch.
"There's no shortage of great athletes in the system and
it's just a matter of having someone ahead of you, pushing you
further ahead in your training."
