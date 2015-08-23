BEIJING Aug 23 Poland's Pawel Fajdek underlined his dominance of the men's hammer this year with two throws over 80 metres as he retained his world title in style on Sunday.

None of his rivals have managed to get over the 80 metre mark this year so the gold medal appeared to be in the bag for the 26-year-old when he threw 80.64 with his third attempt.

Fajdek went even further with his fourth attempt, however, reaching the 80.88 mark to all but ensure that he would extend his winning streak this year to 16 competitions.

Both Dilshod Nazarov and Fajdek's compatriot Wojciech Nowicki had throws of 78.55 with the Tajik taking the silver medal because his second best throw was better than the Pole's (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Pritha Sarkar)