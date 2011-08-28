* Bolt disqualified in 100 metres final
* Training partner Blake takes world title
* Bekele drops out of 10,000
By Ossian Shine
DAEGU, South Korea, Aug 28 Usain Bolt and
Kenenisa Bekele relinquished their world titles on Sunday when
the world's fastest man and the most successful distance runner
false-started and failed to finish in the 100 and 10,000 metres
finals.
Disqualified for leaving the blocks far too early, Jamaican
world record holder Usain Bolt left the Daegu arena grimacing
and beating a wall with his hand.
He then watched in frustration as his Jamaican training
partner Yohan Blake won in 9.92 seconds ahead of American Walter
Dix.
However, the triple Olympic sprint champion quickly regained
his customary cool.
"Looking for tears?," Bolt asked. "That's not going to
happen."
Bekele's sad exit was more protracted. Unbeaten over 10,000
metres on the track, the four-times champion limped off the blue
running surface before graciously stopping to talk to banks of
television reporters.
"I didn't want to miss this race because I thought I had a
chance," said Bekele who hadn't raced since January 2010 after
rupturing a calf muscle.
"I am glad I came, I wanted to try," the 29-year-old added.
"I was out for two years. The injury is now better, but I am not
fit enough. What will I do now? Just keep training."
His title was taken, not by Mo Farah as had been expected,
but instead by fellow Ethiopian Ibrahim Jeilan who overhauled
the British favourite in the straight.
DELIGHTED BLAKE
Blake was ecstatic after taking gold in 9.92 seconds, ahead
of American Dix and 35-year-old Kim Collins of St Kitts and
Nevis, the 2003 champion.
"It's a wonderful feeling, I have been praying for this
moment my whole life," Blake said. "I just tell people anybody
can do it, you just stay focused, pray to God. My training
partner Usain Bolt was out and I got the job done."
Bronze medallist Collins lamented Bolt's disqualification.
"As much as I wanted to be on the podium, tonight is a sad
night for athletics," he said.
American Brittney Reese successfully defended her world long
jump title with her first and only legitimate mark of 6.82
metres. She is the first woman to retain the title since
compatriot Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1991.
Another American Trey Hardee won the decathlon with 8,607
points ahead of compatriot Ashton Eaton and Chinese Li Yanfeng
took gold in the women's discus with a throw of 66.52 metres.
Sunday night's drama followed a milestone morning when
double amputee Oscar Pistorius made his championship debut
running on carbon-fibre prosthetics.
Redefining the concept of athletic achievement, Pistorius
clocked 45.39 before 10,000 spectators scattered around the
cavernous stadium to witness the first amputee to race at a
world championships qualify for the 400 metres semi-finals.
Those who did attend were rewarded with a memorable mental
postcard and they roared the 24-year-old round the track, waving
placards and screaming him home.
"Being here has been a goal I have had for many years," the
South African said. "I have worked extremely hard to be here and
it has been phenomenal to run today."
In the 110 metres hurdles heats, Chinese Liu Xiang looked
like the world and Olympic champion he once was and remained on
track for a star-quality showdown with American David Oliver and
Olympic gold medallist Dayron Robles, who both also eased into
the semi-finals.
"It was just the qualification so it was okay," the 2007
world champion and former record holder told reporters. "I'm
relaxed and surprised at the results. I think it will take 13
seconds or better to win."
