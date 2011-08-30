By Ossian Shine
| DAEGU, South Korea
DAEGU, South Korea Aug 30 Britain's miserable
world athletics championships took another nosedive on Tuesday
when world champion Jessica Ennis struggled further in the
heptathlon and now looks certain to lose her title in the
evening session.
These gripping Daegu Games have been shaped so far by high
drama and disqualifications, but finally athletic performance
was the focus -- though for Ennis it was not the performance she
wanted.
Three poor javelin throws where she never got beyond 40
metres left the British athlete trailing Tatyana Chernova with
only the 800 metres to go this evening.
The Russian hurled the javelin 52.95m on a steamy Korean
morning and now leads by 5,887 points to 5,754.
To stand any chance of retaining her title, Ennis must smash
her 800 metres personal best and hope Chernova suffers some sort
of disaster in the floodlit race later.
Ennis's slump follows the disappointing showing of
compatriot and race favourite Mo Farah in the 10,000 metres and
the disqualification for false starts of Britain's women's 400
metres Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu and sprinter Dwain
Chambers.
While Ennis will be desperately disappointed, organisers
will no doubt feel relieved that rules nor regulations were the
focal points on day four. Those issues have dominated the Games
up to now.
On successive nights, the world's fastest man Usain Bolt and
then 110 metres hurdles world record holder Dayron Robles were
disqualified from competition amid dramatic scenes.
Bolt for bursting early from the blocks in the final, not
even getting to run the blue riband race. Robles briefly held
gold before he was stripped of it for bumping rival Liu Xiang
along the running track in a physical tussle on Monday.
Tuesday night sees more giants of track and field take
centre stage as competition approaches the midway point.
Pole vault queen Yelena Isinbayeva enters the action looking
to recover the title she won in 2005 and 2007 before losing it
two years ago.
To do so, however, she will need to overcome what is being
dubbed the "curse of the cover".
On all three days of competition so far, the athletes who
featured prominently as cover stars on the official programme
suffered ignominious exits that day.
On day one Australian Olympic and defending world pole vault
champion Steve Hooker featured, and swiftly exited without even
completing one successful jump.
Day two's cover showcased Bolt and Monday was the turn of
Robles.
Russia's Isinbayeva should at least get in the air, and is
favourite to win back the title. America's Jenn Suhr could run
her close, although she is struggling with a back problem.
Anna Rogowska, the defending champion, is near her best with
a 4.85m to her credit.
A big performance is expected from world record holder David
Rudisha in the 800 metres -- he hasn't lost a race since failing
to reach the semi-finals in Berlin two years ago.
The 22-year-old Masai is expected to lead from the front.
Sudan's Abubaker Kaki has raced Rudisha close on several
occasions and is expected to be the main threat this time too.
Tuesday's action also features the men's 400 metres where
LaShawn Merritt, back from a 21-month doping ban, posted the
fastest time of the year in heats.
(Editing by Alastair Himmer. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more athletics click on
For more sport click on