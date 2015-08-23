BEIJING Aug 23 Jamaican Usain Bolt won the 100 metres title at the world athletics championships in Beijing on Sunday, crossing the line in 9.79 seconds to reassert his status as the fastest man on the planet.

American Justin Gatlin, the form sprinter of the last two years, finished second in 9.80 to take silver, while Andre de Grasse of Canada and American Trayvon Bromell crossed the line together in third place in a time of 9.92.

Bolt, the reigning Olympic champion has now not been beaten in the 100m or 200m in six major global championships going back to 2007, although he was disqualified from the shorter race at the Deagu world championships in 2011.

The 29-year-old will go for successive world championship sprint sweeps in Beijing, the site of his breakthrough triumph at the 2008 Olympics, with the 200 metres final scheduled for Thursday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Pritha Sarkar)