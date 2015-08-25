Figure skating-Sui and Han boost China's push to produce more Winter Olympians
HELSINKI, March 31 Sui Wenjing and Han Cong knew there was more at stake than just ending China's six-year gold medal drought at the world figure skating championships.
BEIJING Aug 25 Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba stormed to a dominant victory in the 1,500 metres at the world championships on Tuesday to claim her maiden major global title outdoors.
The 24-year-old world record holder, indoor world champion in 2012, tired of a tactical race and hit the front with two laps to go, outpacing the field over the final 800 metres to win in four minutes 08.09 seconds.
Dibaba, sister of three-times Olympic champion Tirunesh and cousin of twice Olympic champion Derartu Tulu, was followed across the line by Kenya's Faith Kipyegon, who won silver in 4.08.96.
Sifan Hassan took bronze for the Netherlands in 4.09.34. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, March 31 UK Athletics chairman Ed Warner has called time on Britain's win-at-all-cost approach, saying the focus on medals has become unhealthy and the entire elite funding structure for sport needs reviewing.