Figure skating-Sui and Han boost China's push to produce more Winter Olympians
HELSINKI, March 31 Sui Wenjing and Han Cong knew there was more at stake than just ending China's six-year gold medal drought at the world figure skating championships.
BEIJING Aug 25 Olympic champion and world record holder David Rudisha ran from the front and trusted his finishing pace to regain the world 800 metres title on Tuesday.
Still not back at his best after the knee injury that cost him his chance to defend the world title in 2013, the Kenyan kicked for home at the end of the back straight and crossed the line in one minute 45.84 seconds to win gold.
In the absence of defending champion Mohammed Aman of Ethiopia and London Olympic silver medallist Nijel Amos, who both failed to reach the final, Pole Adam Kszczot finished strongly to win silver in 1.46.08.
Bosnia and Herzegovina's Amel Tuka, who has slashed more than three seconds off his personal best this year, finished third in 1.46.30 to win a first world championship medal for his country. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, March 31 UK Athletics chairman Ed Warner has called time on Britain's win-at-all-cost approach, saying the focus on medals has become unhealthy and the entire elite funding structure for sport needs reviewing.