BEIJING Aug 29 Marina Arzamasova of Belarus outsprinted defending champion Eunice Sum down the home straight to win gold in the women's 800 metres at the world athletics championships on Saturday.

The European champion led from the front and found some extra gas when her Kenyan rival attacked off the final bend to claim the title in one minute 58.03 seconds.

Canada's Melissa Bishop stayed with the leading pair on the last 100 metres and got just in front of Sum at the line to claim silver in 1.58.12.

Sum, who has dominated the event since winning the world title in Moscow two years ago, took bronze in 1.58.18, well short of the world leading time of 1.56.99 she ran in Paris in July. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Julian Linden)