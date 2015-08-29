BEIJING Aug 29 Britain's Mo Farah stormed to victory in the 5,000 metres on Saturday to secure an unprecedented third successive distance double at major global championships.

The 32-year-old Olympic champion, who won the 10,000m in Beijing last weekend, clocked 13 minutes 50.38 seconds to win his third straight 5,000 metres world title, which was also a record.

It was Farah's seventh successive major distance crown after he won the 5,000m at the 2011 world championships and the double at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2013 world championships in Moscow.

Caleb Ndiku won silver for Kenya in 13.51.75 with Hagos Gebrhiwet taking bronze for Ethiopia in 13.51.86. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)